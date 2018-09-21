Guest Editorial: Taste of the River Region

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - I’m Jessica Anderson with the Junior League of Montgomery, and we’d like to invite you to party with a purpose at the Taste of the River Region this Sunday, Sept. 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Union Station Train Shed.
For $25 your tastebuds will be delighted as you enjoy unlimited samplings from over thirty of the River Region’s best food and beverage vendors. And you get to enjoy all the yummy goodness guilt-free, because the price of your ticket goes directly back into our community through the Junior League’s community grant recipients.
While enjoying a bite from The Cork and Cleaver, and washing it down with an ice cold Coke, you are helping empower men and women served through Hope Inspired Ministries. Satisfying your sweet tooth with a bite from Cheesecake Empori-Yum helps the Montgomery Area Council on Aging reach more seniors in our area with their meals on wheels program.
The Taste of the River Region features a live music from Auburn’s Less Than Heroes and is family-friendly. Door ticket sales will begin at five p.m. and general admission gates open at 6 p.m. - see you in downtown Montgomery!
