Heat backing off a bit

It’s not going to be a huge change. But it’s still a change nonetheless. Our Friday forecast remains hot, but not quite as hot as the last few days. We’re already tracking a few downpours across west Alabama this morning, something we haven’t seen all week long. Additional isolated showers and storms will be possible into the afternoon. Coverage remains limited overall, but they’ll be out there. Expect highs into the lower 90s, an improvement over our recent string of middle and upper 90s. A hot weekend awaits with lower 90s continuing and limited rain coverage. A pattern change next week allows rain and storm chances to ramp up. Higher rain coverage means less heat. Highs for much of next week will fall closer to 90, even into the upper 80s. Models continue to advertise the potential for a more substantial cooldown by next weekend. Fingers crossed!