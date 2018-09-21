Daycare worker stabs 3 infants, 2 adults in New York, police say

NEW YORK (RNN) - A woman working at home daycare attacked multiple people with a knife Friday, including three infants, police said.
The three babies, all girls, were taken to a nearby hospital in Queens. Reuters said two adults were also stabbed, the father of one of the kids and a female coworker.
The 3-day-old baby and 1-month-old baby both have injuries to their stomachs, and the 20-day-old baby has cuts to her chin, ear and lip, WABC reported.
Police said the 52-year-old suspect cut her own wrists and was found in the building’s basement; she is in stable condition and in custody.
Police said four other children have been removed from the daycare, and they were not physically hurt. The incident took place around 3:30 a.m. ET.
