Inmate fatally stabbed at St. Clair prison

SPRINGVILLE, AL (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the fatal stabbing of an inmate.
Rogarius Bray, 33, was killed in an altercation with 42-year-old Brandy Harris in a housing area at the St. Clair Correctional Facility at 10:27 p.m. Thursday night, according to the ADOC.
Harris will be charged with first-degree murder in the incident.
Authorities have not said what led to the altercation.
Bray was serving a life sentence for a 2003 first-degree robbery before he was killed.
Harris is serving a 50-year sentence for a 1997 murder.
