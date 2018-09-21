Inmate fatally stabbed at St. Clair prison

Inmate fatally stabbed at St. Clair prison
Rogarius Bray (left) was fatally stabbed during an altercation with Brandy Harris (right). (Source: ADOC)
By WBRC Staff | September 21, 2018 at 10:46 AM CDT - Updated September 21 at 10:48 AM

SPRINGVILLE, AL (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the fatal stabbing of an inmate.

Rogarius Bray, 33, was killed in an altercation with 42-year-old Brandy Harris in a housing area at the St. Clair Correctional Facility at 10:27 p.m. Thursday night, according to the ADOC.

Harris will be charged with first-degree murder in the incident.

Authorities have not said what led to the altercation.

Bray was serving a life sentence for a 2003 first-degree robbery before he was killed.

Harris is serving a 50-year sentence for a 1997 murder.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.