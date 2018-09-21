Man charged with murder after Andalusia shooting

ANDALUSIA, AL (WSFA) - One man is charged with murder after a Thursday night shooting in Andalusia.
According to Allen Scofield with the Andalusia Police Department, officers responded to the shooting at around 10:38 p.m. When they arrived, they found the victim, identified as 39-year-old Marvin Wayne Moose of River Falls, with a gunshot wound to his chest.
Moose was taken to the Emergency Room at Andalusia Health, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.
Investigators identified the suspect as 35-year-old Jeremy Alan Beam of Andalusia. He was arrested and charged with murder, and he is being held in the Covington County Jail on a $1 million bond.
