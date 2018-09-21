Marion Junction residents fed up with train litter

MARION JUNCTION, AL (WSFA) - John Parker is sick of it!
“The ties and asphalt, and I’m having to look at that for months," said Parker.
Cross ties piled up, mounds of rocks and the culvert near his property clogged up on one end, not to mention stakes littered on the side of the railroad tracks.
“The water washes onto the property underneath the houses," said Parker.
It was just a month or so John Parker succeeded in getting Norfolk Southern to move its three big engines farther down tracks. The locomotives sat at the crossing with their engines running for hours. The sheriff’s office stepped in and had them moved.
“We had serious concerns about emergency vehicles being able to bypass it," said Dallas County Sheriff-elect Mike Granthum.
Now a new problem.
“We need to keep this area clean. It’s a quiet community and this is not profitable," said Parker.
Parker admitted the cross ties are, in fact, sitting on private property as well as the rock mounds, but the way he looks at it, they’re not very pleasing to the eye, especially to those who call Marion Junction home.
WSFA 12 News visited the Norfolk Southern office in Selma and found no one in the building, and so far, we haven’t been successful in reaching the attorney representing the train company.
The sheriff’s office said it typically doesn’t get involved with issues regarding private property but that’s not to say residents don’t have a legitimate complaint.
“He has a legitimate complaint. It’s an eyesore in his view," said Granthum.
Parker said his desire is not so much to be disruptive, but to get things cleaned up and country living in Marion Junction back on track.
Parker also credits Dallas County Probate Judge Kim Ballard and Lt. Dwight Woods of the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office for encouraging Norfolk Southern to move its engines down the line and away from homes.
