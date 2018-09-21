Police chase from Calera ends with crash near Prattville

PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) - A high-speed chase that crossed three counties has come to an end with a vehicle crash and the arrest of a female suspect.
The chase started in the Shelby County city of Calera. The driver of a grey Toyota Camry led multiple Calera police officers and Alabama State Troopers down Interstate 65 south at a high rate of speed.
The suspect fled into Chilton County, then Autauga County with more than a dozen law enforcement vehicles in close pursuit before crashing near Prattville at the 180 mile marker.
Calera Police Chief Sean Lemley said the chase was drug related and he believes the suspect, who has not yet been identified, tried to hit a Chilton County sheriff’s deputy with her vehicle.
Lemley said details are not fully available yet, but he could confirm she already had felony warrants against her. He added his department is looking at drug related charges, attempting to elude and reckless endangerment and he suspects she’ll face more charges in Chilton County.
Lemley said there were no injuries reported or civilian property damaged in the chase.
The suspect is still being processed and will be booked into the Shelby County Jail. A mug shot is not currently available.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.