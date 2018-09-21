1 suspect in custody, authorities searching for others in officer-involved shooting

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Police are now saying that suspects only fire shots a deputy during in an early morning officer-involved shooting.
Police said that a suspect was detained and other suspects were being sought after someone exchanged gunfire with a deputy in the 1700 block of Sonia Drive.
A heavy police presence was in the the area as Birmingham police officers went to assist a deputy who heard shots.
Now Birmingham police are saying the suspects didn’t shoot at one of their officers. But, the officer saw a gun in the suspect’s hand and fired their weapon.
Neither the deputy, the officer nor the suspect were injured, according to Sgt. Bryan Shelton with the Birmingham Police Department.
A perimeter was set up in the area and has since been removed.
A WBRC FOX6 photographer heard one person yelling for someone to get down, followed by shots.
One of the suspects is in custody. Authorities are looking for others in the area.
The State Bureau of Investigations will investigate the shooting.
We are working to get more details.
