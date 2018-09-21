Tuskegee looks for fast start Saturday

TUSKEGEE, AL (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers are coming off of a road win this past Saturday, beating Clark-Atlanta 24-17.
The Golden Tigers will now set their sights on their home opener this Saturday versus Missouri S&T.
Head coach Willie Slater feels that his team was fortunate to come away with a win over CAU due to the slow start offensively.
Defensively coach Slater believes his group played well, particularly in the second half, and he said offensively it’s going to be a grind for them throughout the season.
Tuskegee quarterback Ahmad Deramus threw three touchdown passes against CAU and was named player of the week in the SIAC.
The keys to victory this Saturday for Tuskegee will be keeping their defense off the field, taking what S&T gives them offensively, limiting big plays on defense, and being consistent on both sides of the ball.
Tuskegee and Missouri S&T are set to kick off in Tuskegee at 1 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.