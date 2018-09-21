Valley police searching for missing 4-month-old

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Valley Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing infant.
4-month-old Kaylee Roxanne McGill was taken from her father’s residence in Valley on Sept. 19 by her non-custodial mother, 32-year-old Candace Roxanne Cauley from the Phenix City/Salem area.
Cauley is wanted for domestic violence charges in Valley and other charges are pending.
Anyone with information on McGill or Cauley’s whereabouts is asked to call the Valley Police Department at 334-756-5200 or Valley Area Crime Stoppers at 334-756-8200.
