Window shattered after shooting at Montgomery County Courthouse

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting shattered a Montgomery County Courthouse window early Friday morning.
According to Colonel Jon Briggs, the shooting happened at around 2:06 a.m., when someone drove up Lawrence Street and fired five or six rounds at the courthouse.
Nobody was injured, but a window was shattered by the shots. There was no structural damage or damage inside the building.
Investigators are collecting evidence and trying to clean up the scene before the courthouse opens; they are also trying to see if there is any video of the act.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.