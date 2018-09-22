Faulkner drops 73 points in rout of Cincinnati Christian

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The calendar season may have changed to autumn but it was still summer out at Billy D. Hilyer Stadium Saturday. The Faulkner Eagles (3-1) dropped 73 points in a big 73-7 win over Cincinnati Christian (0-5).
Faulkner quarterback Mason Blocker was lethal in the win with four of his 11 completions going for touchdowns. His 11 completions went for 177 yards in the air.
Faulkner’s ground game stumped Cincinnati Christian with three Faulkner Eagles picking up over 90 rushing yards. Charles Blackmon led the way with 106, followed by Justin Lewis with 93 and D’Arie Johnson with 92 rushing yards.
Reagan Amos, Cordara Laurant, Jacob Pigg and Terrance Sims all recorded receiving touchdowns in the Faulkner rout.
Shayne Wasden and his team will hit the road next Saturday where Ave Maria University awaits in Ave Maria, Florida. That game will kick at 12:30 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.