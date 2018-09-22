First Alert: Above normal heat welcomes the first weekend of autumn

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Today kicks off the first day of fall... but Alabama didn’t get the memo. Above average heat has returned today with highs in the low 90s and heat index values in the upper 90s. Rain chances are staying low-- about 1 in 5 of you will see showers and downpours-- and therefore most of you are staying dry and hot.
Fall officially begins at 8:54 pm tonight, so Sunday will be our first full day of autumn, but nothing changes, weather-wise. Sunday will be a repeat of Saturday: hot, humid and only a few hit-or-miss showers here and there.
The weather has been on the drier side recently, but that changes next week. Higher chances for showers and storms return Monday and linger through the workweek. Because of increased rain and cloud cover, temperatures fall into the upper 80s next week, but normal for this time of year is middle 80s.
As for cooler, "fall-like” weather, well, it’s not looking convincing yet that it will arrive anytime soon. It all has to do with whether a cold front moves through next weekend and brings us some cooler weather, or if a ridge of high pressure blocks that colder northern air from dipping into the state. We’ll watch it closely!
