Last-minute score downs Huntingdon

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Huntingdon nearly pulled off a fantastic comeback in Saturday’s 38-35 loss to Thomas More. Instead, it was the Saints (3-1) who pulled out the comeback over the Hawks (0-2).
Mike Turk’s Huntingdon team had clawed their way back into the game at several points Saturday and thought they’d overcome the obstacle with 2:43 to play. Otis Porter caught a pass from quarterback Michael Lambert and took it in for a 41-yard touchdown.
The pitch and catch was a small part of Lambert’s 319-yard passing performance and Porter’s 153-yard receiving performance. It was also the third of Porter’s three touchdown receptions.
Huntigdon’s score looked like it had all but done it for Thomas More, who never trailed until that point in Saturday’s game.
But the Saints came in having won two games in a row. They looked confident on their game-winning drive. They potently moved 79 yards in seven plays to clip the Hawks.
Thomas More’s Justin Post scored from 10 yards out with just 50 seconds to play to put them back ahead 38-35.
Huntingdon, still hanging on to two timeouts, still had a chance. The Hawks made it to midfield when back-to-back sacks ended the game.
The Hawks look to enter the win column next Saturday when they hit the road to take on Methodist. Kickoff in that game is set for noon.
