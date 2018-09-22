Man arrested in several Millbrook business burglaries

MILLBROOK, AL (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been charged in several vehicle break-ins and business burglaries in Millbrook.
According to Millbrook Police Chief PK Johnson, officers responded to a business in the 600 block of Deatsville Highway in reference to several vehicles that had been entered unlawfully. During the investigation, they found a suspect inside one of the vehicles.
The suspect, 36-year-old James Holly, was detained and taken into custody. While still at the scene officers received reports of burglaries at three businesses, each of which had several vehicles broken into and property taken. Johnson said Holly had property on him that was taken from a business in the 4500 block of Highway 14, and video footage put Holly at a third business located in the 40 block of Canton Road.
Holly was charged with three counts of third-degree burglary, one count of first-degree theft of property, multiple counts of unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle and multiple counts of fourth-degree theft of property. He was placed in the Elmore County Jail.
