Montgomery man arrested in 2 armed robbery investigations

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been arrested in connection with two armed robberies and a theft of property.
According to Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett, Martenz Howard, 20, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree robbery after armed robberies on Aug. 8 and Sept. 15. On Aug. 8, the victim was robbed of property and his vehicle in the 400 block of Gardendale Drive, but he was not injured.
On Sept. 15, the victim was approached by the suspect in the 1800 block of Cotton Court Street. The suspect took out a handgun and demanded money before hitting the victim in the face three times with the gun. He fled the scene with the victim’s property. According to court documents, the victim suffered cuts to his lip and the top of his head, which required medical attention.
Howard is also charged with first-degree theft after a victim in the 1500 block of Midway Street reported the suspect snatched a gold chain from him and fled. This happened shortly after the Cotton Court Street robbery.
Howard was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Thursday and booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $150,000 bond.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.