Opelika receives recycling grant

“We have over 900 curbside customers. We recycle over 250 tons of single stream recycling every year," says Opelika Environmental Services Director, Terry White. "Out of those funds we will be able to buy new recycling carts for our curbside program. We will also be able to buy some cardboard trailers and we are going to be able to buy a new truck to service those recycling cart and and curbside program. It will make this program sustainable for many years. It is a tremendous asset for us to use in our recycling program to help increase our recycling footprint here in Opelika.”