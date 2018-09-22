Opelika receives recycling grant

OPELIKA, AL (WSFA) - The East Alabama Recycling Partnership was one of 21 applicants to be awarded a grant from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.
This year, total grant funds to the East Alabama Recycling Partnership amount to over $160,000 with Opelika Environmental Services receiving over $137,000. Officials say that this money will go a long way in helping them better serve the community.
“We have over 900 curbside customers. We recycle over 250 tons of single stream recycling every year," says Opelika Environmental Services Director, Terry White. "Out of those funds we will be able to buy new recycling carts for our curbside program. We will also be able to buy some cardboard trailers and we are going to be able to buy a new truck to service those recycling cart and and curbside program. It will make this program sustainable for many years. It is a tremendous asset for us to use in our recycling program to help increase our recycling footprint here in Opelika.”
The current recycling truck that the city uses is about seven years old.
