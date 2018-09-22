Suspect charged with robbing Montgomery business at gunpoint

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A Montgomery man is charged in connection with a business robbery in the 5800 block of Cherry Hill Road.
According to Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett, Raymond Vinson, 37, was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Thursday for a business robbery on Aug. 12. An employee reported that an armed suspect entered the business after it had closed and demanded money from the cash registers and safe, holding the employees at gunpoint. There were no injuries.
Vinson was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $60,000 bond.
