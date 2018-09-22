Tuskegee falls in home opener

TUSKEGEE, AL (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers didn’t open up at home the way they wanted to this year. The Golden Tigers (2-2) fell 16-7 at Abott Memorial Stadium to Missouri S&T (3-1).
A late score by the Miners sealed the fate of Tuskegee after Tuskegee entered the final quarter of play trailing by only three points.
Scoring came at a premium after Missouri A&T’s 10-point first-quarter. The Miners opened Saturday’s contest by returning the opening kickoff 90 yards for six to put them ahead.
Ahamd Deramus continued his hot play in the place of injured starting quarterback Jamarcus Ezell. Deramus threw for 294 yards and a touchdown - a touchdown that accounted for Tuskegee’s only score of the game.
In the second quarter, Deramus connected with Javarrius Cheatham for a 62-yard touchdown pass. Cheatham led all receivers with 166 receiving yards.
Late in the fourth quarter, with 3:30 to play specifically, after neither team had failed to score in a quarter-and-a-half, Missouri S&T’s Tyler Stewart scored from 1-yard out to put Willie Slater’s Golden Tigers down for good.
Tuskegee will look to collect itself before opening conference play next Saturday against Lane College. It’ll be a chance for the Golden Tigers to redeem themselves at home. That game will kick at 1 p.m.
