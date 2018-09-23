ASU falls in SWAC opener to Grambling State

GRAMBLING, LA (WSFA) - Turnovers plagued Alabama State (1-3, 0-1) in their SWAC conference opening loss to Grambling State (1-2, 1-0). The Tigers kept their foot on the gas all game on the way to a 34-0 win.
Grambling was off and running early in the first quarter. With 10:32 in the opening quarter, just shy of 4-and-a-half minutes into the game, Malik Route took a route that spanned 79 yards on a punt return resulting in a touchdown. This was just the beginning.
The Tigers would score two more times before the quarter’s end and carried a 21-0 lead into the second period.
The Hornets defense held off their opposition, only allowing a field goal in both the second and third quarters.
In the fourth quarter, Devohn Lindsey officially put the icing on the cake nearly halfway through the quarter when he scooped and scored on a fumble recovery.
Grambling’s defense forced three interceptions and a fumble by the ASU offense.
Ezra Gray continues to be a positive for Donald Hill-Eley’s Hornet offense. Gray compiled 140 yards on 20 carries.
The Hornets will look to use their upcoming BYE week to recover and regroup. Alabama State returns to action Oct. 6 against Alcorn State.
