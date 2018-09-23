First Alert: One more hot and mostly dry day before rain chances rise

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Today is the first full day of autumn, but it feels more like a July or August day with this heat! Highs will warm up to the low 90s again and heat index values will be in the upper 90s. Rain chances are low at about 20%, so similar to yesterday, most of you will stay dry, but isolated downpours are possible.
Rain chances take it up a notch tomorrow as southerly winds bring moisture into our area. Throughout the upcoming workweek, scattered to numerous showers and storms are expected in central and south Alabama, so don’t forget your umbrella! Temperatures back off a bit and will be in the upper 80s thanks to clouds and rain cooling us down somewhat.
As for “fall-like” weather, models are suggesting some cooler air may find it’s way south to us the first week of October. We’ll continue to watch for it!
Tropical Update:
Tropical Storm Kirk is moving quickly across the Atlantic. It’s maximum sustained winds are near 40 m.p.h. with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next day or two, but then weakening is likely during the middle to latter part of the week. It’s not expected to strengthen into a hurricane over the next 5 days. It’s heading towards the Lesser Antilles and the Caribbean, but it is not a threat to the continental United States within the next 5 days.
There is a LOW chance of a storm developing off the east coast over the next 5 days. As of right now, it looks like it will just bring some showers and downpours to parts of the coast. We’ll monitor it closely.
