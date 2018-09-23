First Alert: One more hot and mostly dry day before rain chances rise

Tropical Storm Kirk is moving quickly across the Atlantic. It’s maximum sustained winds are near 40 m.p.h. with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next day or two, but then weakening is likely during the middle to latter part of the week. It’s not expected to strengthen into a hurricane over the next 5 days. It’s heading towards the Lesser Antilles and the Caribbean, but it is not a threat to the continental United States within the next 5 days.