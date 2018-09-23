Guardian Championship brings big bucks to the city

PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) - The Guardian Championship Symetra Tour wrapped up Sunday afternoon at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Prattville.
“It’s been wonderful having a local title sponsor with Guardian Credit Union giving back to the community and having someone who is invested in the community and having events like this where folks in the river region can come and enjoy,” said Tournament Director Johnathan Romeo.
The top prize is $24,000 and a win puts the winner a step closer to the LPGA Tour. But the champ isn’t the only person benefiting from this tournament.
“Having players, the staff... its been tough to get a hotel room in Prattville and some in Montgomery for the whole entire week. That fills restaurants, having hotels that are full, as well as having as many folks that can be staying and spending money in the River Region,” said Romeo. “Its a minimum of a half-million dollar economic impact, easily.”
Guardian recently announced that the tournament will remain in Prattville for the next three years and Romeo said that he’s excited for what this means for the community.
“This event has grown in the two years, it’s almost doubled in the size as far as what we’ve done from things that, again, help bring more folks to this area which then in turn generates additional dollars down the road,” Romeo said.
Studies will be conducted over the next several weeks to find out exactly how much money this year’s tour brought in.
