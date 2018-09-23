I-65 NB shut down due to multi-vehicle crash between MM 160-161

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports Interstate 65 northbound between mile marker 160 and 161 is shut down due to a multi-vehicle crash.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Cpl. Jess Thornton said Troopers are responding and there may be “possible injuries.”
Maps show traffic is heavily backed between Letohatchee and Hope Hull.
The sheriff’s office advises drivers to use an alternative route. Drivers may use U.S. Highway 31. Highway 331 is also a possible alternative route.
