Rain chances return Monday

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Today is the first full day of autumn, but it feels more like a July or August day with this heat! Highs will warm up to the low 90s again and heat index values will be in the upper 90s. Rain chances are low at about 20%, so similar to yesterday, most of you will stay dry, but isolated downpours are possible.
Rain chances take it up a notch tomorrow as southerly winds bring moisture into our area. Throughout the upcoming workweek, scattered to numerous showers and storms are expected in central and south Alabama, so don’t forget your umbrella! Temperatures back off a bit and will be in the upper 80s thanks to clouds and rain cooling us down somewhat.
