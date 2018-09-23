Selma police officer shot twice in ‘ambush’ while on patrol

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A Selma police officer was shot twice in the chest early Sunday morning, according to Selma Police Chief Spencer Collier.
It happened while the officer was on normal patrol around 4 a.m. Sunday morning at the intersection of Broad Street and Furniss Avenue.
He has been transported to a hospital in Birmingham and is stable. Collier said he is expected to survive.
The police chief called the shooting an “ambush.” He said the officer was driving his patrol car on Furniss Avenue when shots suddenly rang out as he was crossing Broad Street.
Collier said the shots were from a high-powered rifle and went through the officer’s vest and chest.
The officer sped away from the area, which is part of his training, but he lost control of the vehicle and crashed.
Police believe more than one person was involved, but no suspects have been arrested.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has taken over the investigation.
