Troy hangs on, ULM’s comeback falls short

MONROE, LA (WSFA) - Not this time. Twice before the Trojans had been denied in games following a big win in the Neal Brown era, but not Saturday. The Trojans (3-1, 1-0) scored all of their points in the first half of their 35-27 win over ULM (2-2, 0-1).
In the first half, the Trojans showed no signs of a relapse following their big win over Nebraska a week ago. In fact, the Trojans looked primed and ready to explode for a huge game.
The Warhawks of Monroe got on the board first but it was all Troy after that. It was the legs of Troy Kaleb Barker that helped them in the win a week ago, and the legs of Troy’s junior quarterback that came up clutch for Troy in the early going Saturday.
Barker tallied two rushing touchdowns in the game’s first two quarters before he let his arm do the talking the rest of the way.
It wasn’t just Barker though.
"Back-up” Sawyer Smith played a role in Troy’s first half as well, much like a week ago. It’s “back-up” because Troy head football coach Neal Brown uses the two interchangeably.
In Troy’s win over Nebraska, Smith had a long run that set up a B.J. Smith rushing touchdown in the second quarter. Fast forward to Saturday night. It wasn’t a run, but a pass that Sawyer Smith delivered to help the Trojans.
Smith threw a beautiful 26-yard pass that was hauled in by Damion Willis on a more incredible catch in the end zone. 21-7 Troy at this time.
Willis was a monster - a nightmare if you will - going up against ULM’s secondary in the first half. He pulled down two touchdowns in Troy’s 28-point second quarter.
ULM showed some fight. They didn’t just make it a game in the second half, they were in the game.
Troy’s offense had gone stale, like old potato chips. The Warhawk offense, however, was not stale. It was like a splash of water had rejuvenated them.
As Troy punted, ULM scored. They were led by signal caller Caleb Evans. He was a one-man wrecking crew. He was a bulldozer. He had become the Troy defense’s nightmare.
He led three touchdown drives in the second half and finished the game 29 of 48 for 290 yards and two touchdowns in the air, and added 101 yards on the ground. He was unstoppable... until.
He was unstoppable until Marcus Jones decided he’d had enough. Jones, Troy’s clutch cornerback, woke the Trojans up from the nightmare that was the Caleb Evans show.
On ULM’s final drive of the game, after Troy had missed a field goal that would’ve put things out of reach, Evans marched the Warhawks down the field with 2:24 left. In Troy territory, Jones called game.
Evans was picked off by Troy’s sophomore cornerback and Troy’s conference opening win was bagged.
The Trojans are back in Veterans Memorial Stadium next Saturday where they will face Coastal Carolina. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.
