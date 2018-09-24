2018 Alabama National Fair starts Friday

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - It’s that time of year again! The 2018 Alabama National Fair is rolling into Garrett Coliseum, bringing rides, musical acts, fair food and more!
The fair, which supports the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery, runs from Sept. 28 through Oct. 8 at the fair grounds out at Coliseum Boulevard. Festivities kick off Friday with WSFA 12 News Day and a salute to America’s veterans in which all military personnel get in free with proper ID.
Looking for the musical acts? They include Trace Adkins, Rush of Fools, and Fantasia.
On Oct. 6, the fair will hold a $25,000 giveaway!
Come out and enjoy the rides, funnel cakes, circus shows and more! Admission is $10 and children 5 and under get in free with a paid adult ticket.
