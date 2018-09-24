Barker named Sun Belt Offensive POTW

TROY, AL (WSFA) - Kaleb Barker is quickly becoming one of the best quarterbacks in the Sun Belt Conference, and he was rewarded for his latest efforts on the gridiron Monday.
He’s got the Trojans off to a 3-1 start and was named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week after he accounted for four of Troy’s five touchdowns in its 35-27 win over Louisiana-Monroe Saturday.
Barker threw for 273 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 50 yards and two more scores. At one point, Barker turned into a sniper, hitting on 14 straight pass attempts and finished the game with an otherworldly completion percentage of 82.1 percent.
With his multi-touchdown effort on the ground, Barker became the first Troy quarterback to rush for multiple touchdowns since 2015, according to the athletics department.
Barker’s made a name for himself through Troy’s first four games. In the Boise State game, Barker threw for 211 yards and a touchdown, he threw for four touchdowns and rushed for another against Florida A&M, steadied the Trojan offense making big plays late against Nebraska and then, of course, there was Saturday’s performance.
Through four games this season he’s thrown for 734 yards and 7 touchdown passes, and rushed for three touchdowns.
“I think he is talented. I think that because he has speed, he is thought about as a runner, but he throws the ball extremely well. He’s been efficient, he’s accurate with the ball and he gets the ball out of his hand fast,” said Troy head football coach Neal Brown.
Barker looks to lead the Trojans to another win this upcoming Saturday when Troy plays host to Coastal Carolina in a Sun Belt Conference showdown. That game will kick at 2:30 p.m.
