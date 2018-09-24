Firefighters wash dead fish off stretch of NC highway

The firefighters said the fish were left stranded when the floodwaters that let them travel far from their natural habitat receded. (Source: Penderlea Fire Department/Facebook)
By WECT Staff | September 23, 2018 at 10:28 PM CDT - Updated September 23 at 10:28 PM

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Cleanup efforts have begun in southeastern North Carolina after Hurricane Florence, including an unusual task for a Pender County fire department.

Members of the Penderlea Fire Department washed hundreds of dead fish off a stretch of I-40 this weekend.

“Well we can add ‘washing fish off of the interstate’ to the long list of interesting things firefighters get to experience!” said the PFD in a Facebook post.

Floodwaters covered I-40 after Florence, and part of the interstate, as well as a section of I-95, remains closed because of flooding.

The firefighters said the floods allowed the fish to travel far from their natural habitat, and they were left stranded when the water receded.

