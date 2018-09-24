ID pending on body found in Slocomb ditch

SLOCOMB, AL (WSFA) - Authorities are working to identify the body of a man found in a ditch Friday night in Slocomb.
Last week a BOLO alert was issued for Slocomb resident Johnny Frank Thompson. Thompson was last seen driving in a silver 2001 Ford Mustang.
Friday night just before 11 p.m., Slocomb police received a call about a bicyclist who had found a car overturned in a ditch on County Road 28. Police arrived at the scene and confirmed the vehicle was registered to Thompson.
The vehicle was pulled out of the ditch and a man’s body was recovered. The body was sent to Montgomery where it is undergoing autopsy and identification at the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.
The body has not yet been identified as that of Thompson.
Slocomb Police Chief Don White said his office will release more information when they are updated by medical examiners.
