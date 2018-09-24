Kendall Dye wins Guardian Championship

Dye fires 66 on final day

Kendall Dye is the winner of the 2018 Guardian Championship. (Justin McNelley)
By Jahmal Kennedy | September 23, 2018 at 9:12 PM CDT - Updated September 23 at 9:12 PM

PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) - Kendall Dye is the 2018 Guardian Championship winner after shooting a 66 in the final round Sunday.

Ruixin Liu of China and Min Seo Kwak finished in a tie for second, finishing at 15-under to fall one shot behind Dye’s 16-under finish for the tournament.

With a chance to land on the LPGA Tour on the line, Dye was nothing short of spectacular. Over the three-day event, she shot a 65, 69, and a 66 to bring home the title and $24,000.

With over 20 countries represented, the top-10 was a represented by competitors from countries all over. Seven countries worldwide were represented.

