Kendall Dye wins Guardian Championship

PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) - Kendall Dye is the 2018 Guardian Championship winner after shooting a 66 in the final round Sunday.
Ruixin Liu of China and Min Seo Kwak finished in a tie for second, finishing at 15-under to fall one shot behind Dye’s 16-under finish for the tournament.
With a chance to land on the LPGA Tour on the line, Dye was nothing short of spectacular. Over the three-day event, she shot a 65, 69, and a 66 to bring home the title and $24,000.
With over 20 countries represented, the top-10 was a represented by competitors from countries all over. Seven countries worldwide were represented.
