Montgomery elementary school in need of donations

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A Montgomery elementary school needs help to keep its students protected from the elements while they’re playing outside.
The “covered” play area at Dalraida Elementary School currently doesn’t have a cover. A bad thunderstorm ripped it off several years ago.
The cover was not insured by the manufacturer because this was moved here from another school. The school has been in touch with contractors, who are willing to recover this play area at a discount, but it will still cost about $10,000 to complete the project.
School leaders have made a big push as this school year gets started to raise the money, and County Commissioner Ronda Walker is partnering with them to get this done.
