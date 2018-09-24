Montgomery woman arrested in FL hit-and-run

MARIANNA, FL (WSFA) - A Montgomery woman was arrested in Florida Saturday in connection with a hit-and-run.
According to the Marianna Police Department, Cierria Noble, 30, was charged with leaving the scene of a traffic crash with serious bodily injury. Officers responded to the scene of the multi-vehicle crash Saturday night at around 9:38 p.m. and learned from witnesses that a semi-truck was involved in the crash but did not stop.
Officers learned during an investigation that a silver Chevrolet crossed Lafayette Street attempting to get on Milton Ave from a McDonalds. In doing so, the vehicle struck a white Ford traveling east bound on Lafayette Street. The initial impact sent the Chevrolet into a spin and into the west bound lanes of Lafayette Street. Once in the west bound lanes, the Chevrolet was hit by a semi-truck driven by Noble, according to police.
The Chevrolet’s front seat passenger had to be extricated from the vehicle by fire rescue personnel. Both the driver and the passenger were taken to a hospital and later transported to a different hospital due to their injuries. There were also two juvenile passengers in the backseat who were unharmed.
The driver of the Ford and Noble were unharmed in the crash.
An officer with the Marianna Police Department was able to catch up to the semi-truck on Highway 73, just south of US 231. Noble was later placed under arrest and transported to Jackson County Correctional Facility.
