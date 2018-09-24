5-month-old boy dies after being found unresponsive in bath tub

TARRANT, AL (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 5-month-old boy.
Chief Deputy Randy Christian says the child was found unresponsive in the bath tub at a residence in the 100 block of Hickory Grove Drive near Tarrant.
Christian says paramedics transported the boy to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
Early information from the scene is that the child’s father placed him in the bath tub and left the room. Christian says when the father returned he found the child not breathing.
“I can’t imagine how hard this is going to be on that child’s family. This will be heart wrenching for all involved. God be with them,” Christian said in a release.
We will provide more information when it is available.
