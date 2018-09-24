3 Opelika Hobby Lobby theft suspects sought

OPELIKA, AL (WSFA) - The Opelika Police Department is asking the public for help identifying and finding three women accused of theft at a crafts store on Saturday.
Detectives say the women walked into the Hobby Lobby on Enterprise Drive and stole an assortment of furniture and decorations from the business.
Security cameras captured clear images of each suspect.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be left anonymously.
