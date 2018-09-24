Pregnant woman taken in home invasion in SC

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG/RNN) - A pregnant woman is missing after a home invasion in North Augusta Sunday morning.
According to the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office, two men entered a home on Ryan Ranch Court at around 9:30 a.m. and demanded money from the homeowner. When the men left the home, they took 18-year-old Kerrie Edgerly with them.
Edgerly is 5′ 2″, around 140 lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is also 36 weeks pregnant. Investigators believe she is in danger.
If you have any information about the suspects in this home invasion or know where Edgerly may be, please contact the sheriff’s office at 806-637-5337.
