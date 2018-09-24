Rain Chances Ramping UP

After a long stretch of hot and dry weather, we’re finally changing things up today. Deep southerly flow is adding moisture to the air, which will help support higher rain chances across the area. A generous supply of showers and storms will develop, mainly into the afternoon across central and south Alabama. The increase in coverage will help keep the heat at bay today with highs into the upper 80s for most of the area. That’s still warm for this time of year, but it’s a noticeable improvement from our heat of late. Increased rain chances will continue through the entire workweek, so each day features at least a 50/50 chance of getting wet.