‘This is Us’ stars to appear on Alabama Live!

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - One of America's hit dramas will return for another season this week, right here on WSFA.
The NBC show "This is Us" became a hit when it first aired in 2016, telling the stories of a unique set of triplets, their struggles, and their families.
Actors on the show, Chrissy Metz and Chris Sullivan, will join Judd Davis via satellite during Monday’s Alabama Live! show to talk about the upcoming season. Be sure to tune in!
The third season of “This Is Us” will air Tuesday night at 8 p.m. on WSFA.
