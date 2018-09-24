Troy returns home against Coastal Carolina

TROY, AL (WSFA) - Troy was able to knock off Louisiana-Monroe this past Saturday to pick up its first win in conference play, but for some of the players, it didn’t feel like a victory.
“There wasn’t a lot of high-fives or hoorays in the locker room just because we know we didn’t play up to our standards in the second half,” said defensive lineman Trevon Sanders. “One thing we have to do better is play out to our standards when we get a big lead.”
The Trojans almost blew a 28-point halftime lead against the Warhawks and that was mainly due to self-inflicted errors.
“It was a lot of Troy beating Troy in the second half,” said head coach Neal Brown. “We had two critical procedure penalties in the fourth quarter that would have extended drives. The last one put five yards on a field goal which made it a more difficult try for Tyler.”
The Trojans are starting to make more plays in the passing game thanks in large part to the resurgence of wide receiver Sidney Davis.
“I’ve just been working hard each and every day just to get better at my craft,” said Davis. “I’ve just been listening to what the coaches have to say.”
“It’s great to really see him get the success that I think he deserves,” said quarterback Kaleb Barker. “He’s a great player and more importantly he’s a better teammate. He’s a guy you can really count on.”
The Trojans are 3-1 for the 18th time in school history. The last 17 times the Trojans have started a season 3-1, they are 14-3 in their next game. The Trojans will take on Coastal Carolina on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Kick off is set for 2:30 p.m.
