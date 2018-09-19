World’s largest trucking convoy event coming to Alabama to support Special Olympics

SHELBY COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - The world’s largest truck convoy is coming to Alabama for the very first time and it’s all to support special Olympics.
Trucks of all varieties will proudly parade from Birmingham to Gadsden to raise money and awareness for the over 15,000 athletes of Special Olympics Alabama.
Law Enforcement and the trucking industry are partnering to make it all happen on Saturday, September 29. But you can help too. Deputy Debbie Sumrall with Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says they are still accepting trucks to join the parade.
“You can just enter your truck. This is not just for 18-wheelers, if your truck is 10,000 gross vehicle weight or more - that is wreckers, all kinds of different kinds of trucks - you can sign up and enter your truck and be part of the convoy,” Deputy Sumrall explains.
The convoy will start at 10 a.m. Once they get to the end location there will be a ceremony and lunch. Special Olympic athletes will also be at the finish line to thank drivers for there support.
If you want to enter your truck or just want to donate
