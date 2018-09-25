Another Stormy Day

Widespread rain and storms late Monday translated to most folks getting some much needed rainfall. The setup today isn’t a whole lot different, meaning more storms are in the forecast. A few showers will be possible this morning, but the bulk of the rain will develop into the afternoon and evening. Like yesterday, locally heavy rain and frequent lightning will be possible. Gusty winds will be a player in the stronger cores, too. Highs are expected to peak in the upper 80s to around 90, depending on the timing of when you get rain. Expect active rain chances to linger for the rest of the week before backing off into a hotter weekend.