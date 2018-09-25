Cataula-based sports drink company assists with Hurricane Florence relief efforts

CATAULA, GA (WTVM) - A Cataula-based sports drink company is aiding in the relief efforts of Hurricane Florence.
Nick Smith, the owner of Supercharged Natural Sports Drink is from North Carolina. After the hurricane hit, he felt that it would be necessary to send his energy drink to first responders that are assisting with the storm rescue.
They have done one trip so far but are working on doing more trips to North Carolina.
“It keeps these people going. They were telling me, hey we been up for 36 hours. I just got more of an adrenaline rush to deliver to them and to keep these people going and to helping these people to get back into their homes,” said Smith.
The community has been behind Supercharged as they have assisted with the storm.
