Doctors save womans hand after shark attack in Bahamas

HOLLYWOOD FL (WPLG/CNN) - A woman is recovering in the hospital after a shark attack in the Bahamas.
Rescue crews said 34- year-old Maggie Ewing was spear fishing near Treasure Key Beach when she was bitten in the hand by a Blacktip Shark causing significant damage to her index and middle fingers.
Abaco Fire Rescue Chief, Colin Albury said Ewing is from the Boston area but that her family has a second home in the Bahamas as well.
He said she's an avid swimmer and fisherman but never saw the shark coming as she ascended to the surface with a fish on her spear.
"That's when the blacktip came out of nowhere. She didn't see. Her boyfriend didn't see it, said Albury.
Ewing was rushed by trinity air ambulance to Fort Lauderdale and then to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, FL where she underwent surgery on Monday afternoon.
Albury said Ewing is an experienced diver and this was just a tragic incident. He said the shark was trying to get fish but instead got her hand.
Doctors are optimistic about Ewing’s recovery, but they are unsure how the injury will affect her hand's function.
During the surgery doctors removed a shark tooth from her hand and that tooth will be sent out for testing.
