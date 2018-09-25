Editorial: WSFA Thanks You!

I mentioned in an earlier editorial that if there is a positive that comes out of these types of natural disasters it would be how everyone comes together as a community. And you the viewers of WSFA once again did not disappoint. Our viewers continue to astound me with their generosity. During our eight hour drive, you, the kind and generous people of the River Region, helped us raise over $30,000 for the American Red Cross to aid in their effort to help those in need. If you would still like to donate you can do so online at wsfa.com/relief.