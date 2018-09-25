Faulkner looks towards Ave Maria after setting school record

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Faulkner Eagles are fresh off a weekend where they absolutely shredded their opponent. The Eagles set a school record on their way to a 73-6 win over Cincinnati Christian.
The Eagles posted their second ever 70-point game in school history and posted its largest margin of victory (67 points) to break their previous record that was also set against Cincinnati Christian in 2017 (55 points).
Faulkner recorded 600 yards of total offense in the win, an astronomical number.
But now that’s all behind them. They now face another team entering on a losing streak and Wasden isn’t taking them lightly.
“Ave they have good athletes, they’re in South Florida, Florida has plenty of good athletes to go around. They’ll be really talented. They like to run the football their quarterback is really elusive, spread offense and have a good running back. They will play with a tight end,” said Wasden.
Faulkner will be on the road where they will take on Ave Maria. That game is set to kick at 11 a.m. Saturday.
