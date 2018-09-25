Headland Municipal Airport breaks ground on new taxiway

HEADLAND, AL (WSFA) - Headland Municipal Airport is preparing for a major infrastructure and safety upgrade.
Airport officials and community leaders broke ground on the new 2,000-foot parallel taxiway Tuesday.
The over $1 million project was funded by grant money from the Federal Aviation Administration with the assistance of ALDOT and the city of Headland.
Headland got $990,000 of the $25.5 million in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grants awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation for various airport improvements to support infrastructure construction, safety advances and equipment acquisition across the state.
The Headland Municipal Airport gets roughly 100 planes through their facility a day. Right now, pilots are having to use the runway as a taxiway before takeoff. It’s an inconvenience to pilots trying to land because it temporarily shuts down the area to other plane traffic.
It’s also a safety concern because a pilot may try to land on the runway - not realizing another pilot is using the runway to taxi out before taking off.
“Especially crucial at night when you really can’t see and low weather conditions. It’s so important you have something like this,” said Jim Tucker, Chairman of the Headland Airport Authority. “This will really make it a safer place to operate out of.”
Local leaders hope the new taxiway will increase air traffic in the area and economic opportunities will fly in.
“We’ll be able to get corporate jets - get them in and fly off the runway. When you get people moving in and out of your city somebody might want to invest in your city, That’s one thing we’re looking for. This will be a huge asset,” said Headland Mayor Ray Marler.
"We've got a great labor force down here. The first thing people are looking for if you want to be on the short list for people coming in to do manufacturing, you have to have a viable airport," said Tucker.
Tucker says this is a project they’ve worked on for the last 20 years. It’s not clear the total economic impact this new taxiway will bring to the area.
Construction is expected to begin Oct. 17 following the peanut harvest. It’s expected to take roughly two to three months to complete.
