Maddox shares how he wants to add mental health resources

“As Governor, I am committed to ensuring we continue to help Alabamians lead healthier, safer and happier lives. Shortly after being sworn in, I quickly appointed an experienced and dedicated new commissioner to the Department of Mental Health who understands the complexity and importance of this work, secured additional funding to create new programs and services, and ensured the Department of Mental Health had a voice on a number of commissions and tasks forces. I’m proud of the progress made so far, and I look forward to continuing to work together with educators, health care providers, and job creators across the state to improve life for our children, youth and adults who are affected by mental illnesses.”

Governor Kay Ivey