Montgomery pedestrian dies weeks after being hit by vehicle

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A female pedestrian who was hit by a truck at the intersection of Mobile Highway and Air Base Boulevard in early September has died of her injuries, the Montgomery Police Department confirmed.
Peggy Williams, 57, of Montgomery, was rushed to Baptist Medical Center South on the afternoon of Sept. 6 after being hit by a 2006 Ford F-150.
Williams remained hospitalized for 19 days days before succumbing to her injuries Tuesday.
The truck driver was not injured and no charges are expected, though MPD continues its investigation.
