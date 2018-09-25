Register to vote in upcoming elections

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - If you're an Alabama resident and have not registered to vote in the upcoming elections, you can do so through the Alabama Secretary of State's office.
You can click on this link to download the State of Alabama Mail-In Voter Registration Form, then you just print it, fill it out and mail it in to your local board of registrars.
There are also links to register electronically or have a registration form mailed to you.
The deadline to register for the November elections is Oct. 22.
