Seale woman killed in Atlanta Highway crash

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Alabama State Troopers are releasing the name of a woman who was killed in a Montgomery crash Monday afternoon.
Troopers say Shirley Nulton, 67, of Seale, was killed when the 2007 Nissan Murano she was riding in collided with a 2018 International 400.
Ms. Nulton was taken to Baptist South Hospital where she died shortly after arrival.
The crash happened at 5:30 p.m. on Atlanta Highway near Wares Ferry Road, about four miles east of Montgomery.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
