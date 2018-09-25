Seale woman killed in Atlanta Highway crash

By WSFA Staff | September 25, 2018 at 2:39 PM CDT - Updated September 25 at 2:39 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Alabama State Troopers are releasing the name of a woman who was killed in a Montgomery crash Monday afternoon.

Troopers say Shirley Nulton, 67, of Seale, was killed when the 2007 Nissan Murano she was riding in collided with a 2018 International 400.

Ms. Nulton was taken to Baptist South Hospital where she died shortly after arrival.

The crash happened at 5:30 p.m. on Atlanta Highway near Wares Ferry Road, about four miles east of Montgomery.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

